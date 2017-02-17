Chaffetz seeks charge of ex-Clinton aide in email inquiry

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican chairman of the House Oversight Committee is asking the attorney general to pursue criminal charges against a former State Department employee who helped set up Democrat Hillary Clinton's private email server.

Congressman Jason Chaffetz of Utah has refused Democratic requests to investigate possible conflicts of interest involving President Donald Trump.

Chaffetz asked Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Thursday to convene a grand jury or charge the computer specialist, Bryan Pagliano, who helped set up Clinton's server while she was secretary of state.

Pagliano did not comply with two subpoenas ordering him to appear before the oversight panel. The GOP-led committee later voted to hold him in contempt of Congress.

Chaffetz said allowing Pagliano's conduct "to go unaddressed would gravely harm Congress' ability to conduct oversight."