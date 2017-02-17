Argentina president annuls debt deal with father's company

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentine President Mauricio Macri has annulled the settlement of a debt owed the government by a company owned by his father, acting two days after a prosecutor sought judicial permission to investigate the leader and two other high-level officials over the deal.

Speaking at a news conference Thursday, Macri said he instructed Communication Minister Oscar Aguad to work with the General Auditing Office, the Anti-Corruption Office and a federal court to negotiate a new deal.

The case involves Correo Argentino, the post office that was owned by Macri's father in the 1990s until it went bankrupt in 2001. The government agreed last year to settle the debt of almost 300 million pesos by having the company pay back twice that amount but in installments spread out until 2033.