Ducks' Vermette suspended 10 games for slashing official

Anaheim Ducks forward Antoine Vermette has been suspended for 10 games for slashing a linesman in apparent anger after a faceoff.

The NHL announced the suspension Thursday.

Vermette slapped his stick against the back of linesman Shandor Alphonso's legs after losing a faceoff to Minnesota captain Mikko Koivu during the third period of the Ducks' 1-0 win Tuesday.

After a disciplinary conference call Wednesday, the NHL issued the automatic 10-game suspension under league rules for applying physical force to an official without intent to injure.

Vermette didn't immediately announce whether he will appeal the suspension to NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and an independent arbitrator.

The normally mild-mannered Vermette appeared to act in frustration after Alphonso dropped the puck before the forward had put his stick in place on the ice.