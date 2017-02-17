Police identify man fatally shot by officers during arrest

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina police have identified a man fatally shot by officers after they say he pulled a gun during an attempted arrest.

In a statement Thursday, police identified the man as 24-year-old Kenneth Lee Bailey Jr. of Durham.

Durham Police Chief C.J. Davis said three officers were attempting to arrest Bailey at a house on Wednesday. He says Bailey ran as the officers approached.

Davis said Bailey pulled a gun from his waistband and pointed it at the officers, who fired at him. The officers performed CPR, but Bailey was pronounced dead a short time later.

Each of the three officers involved has more than 10 years of experience. All are on administrative leave.

Bailey was black. A police spokeswoman didn't immediately respond to telephone and email messages asking for the officers' races.