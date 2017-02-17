Mexico's likely next envoy to US: Ties at 'critical' point

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's nominee to be its next ambassador to the United States says the two countries' relationship is at a "critical" juncture.

Geronimo Gutierrez Fernandez says there is the possibility of a "major derailment" of ties, but at the same "the opportunity to build a far more mature relationship" is within reach.

Gutierrez's comments came Thursday in a private meeting with senators from the opposition Democratic Revolution Party. A Senate official provided The Associated Press an audio recording of his remarks.

Gutierrez says he believes Mexico must seek a good relationship with the U.S. administration of President Donald Trump.

But he adds that should not come "at all costs nor under just any conditions" or in a way that is "to the detriment of national interest."