UN aid missions in eastern Mosul to resume Sunday

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations plans to resume aid operations in the eastern half of the Iraqi city of Mosul on Sunday. They were paused on Wednesday because of security concerns amid attacks by Islamic State militants.

U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said Thursday that after a new security assessment, officials decided the suspension could end. He noted that other organizations have been continuing humanitarian work in eastern Mosul.

Mosul is Iraq's second-largest city. IS captured it in summer 2014.

Iraq declared Mosul's eastern half "fully liberated" last month. A semblance of normal life returned to many areas, but some neighborhoods have still been hit by insurgent attacks.

The IS group is still in control of western Mosul. Iraqi forces have been moving into position ahead of an anticipated assault.