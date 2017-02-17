Worlds Women's Giant Slalom Results

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — Results Thursday in the women's giant slalom at the world ski championships:

1. Tessa Worley, France, 2 minutes, 5.55 seconds.

2. Mikaela Shiffrin, United States, 2:05.89.

3. Sofia Goggia, Italy, 2:06.29.

4. Federica Brignone, Italy, 2:06.47.

5. Stephanie Brunner, Austria, 2:06.85.

6. Manuela Moelgg, Italy, 2:06.88.

7. Ana Drev, Slovenia, 2:07.36.

8. Petra Vlhova, Slovakia, 2:07.50.

9. Sara Hector, Sweden, 2:07.51.

10. Nina Loeseth, Norway, 2:07.52.

11. Marta Bassino, Italy, 2:07.53.

12. Michaela Kirchgasser, Austria, 2:07.59.

13. Melanie Meillard, Switzerland, 2:07.77.

14. Simone Wild, Switzerland, 2:07.90.

14. Adeline Baud Mugnier, France, 2:07.90.

16. Frida Hansdotter, Sweden, 2:08.00.

17. Bernadette Schild, Austria, 2:08.26.

18. Ragnhild Mowinckel, Norway, 2:08.39.

19. Tina Weirather, Liechenstein, 2:08.45.

20. Marie-Michele Gagnon, Canada, 2:08.59.

21. Megan McJames, United States, 2:08.70.

22. Anna Veith, Austria, 2:08.71.

23. Kristin Lysdahl, Norway, 2:09.00.

24. Kajsa Kling, Sweden, 2:09.26.

25. Maria Pietilae-Holmner, Sweden, 2:09.29.

26. Lena Duerr, Germany, 2:09.42.

27. Nevena Ignjatovic, Serbia, 2:09.96.

28. Camille Rast, Switzerland, 2:10.10.

29. Katerina Paulathova, Czech Republic, 2:10.20.

30. Alexandra Tilley, Britain, 2:10.58.