Members of Trump's advisory commission on Asians resign

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ten members of the President's Advisory Commission on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders have resigned to protest the new administration's policies and positions.

The resignations on Wednesday included the chair of the commission, Tung Nguyen (tuhng WIN') of San Francisco, who has been on the panel since 2011.

In the letter, the resigning commissioners say they cannot serve a president "whose policies aim to create outcomes that are diametrically opposite to our principles, goals and charge."

Nguyen said on Thursday the members who resigned disagree with the administration's positions on sanctuary cities, building a wall between the United States and Mexico and repealing the Affordable Care Act. He says they have not been able to make any headway with administration officials.

The commissioners' terms were already scheduled to end in September.