Boko Haram shoots at military helicopter, wounds airman

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria's air force says Boko Haram Islamic extremists fired repeatedly at a military helicopter on a humanitarian mission in the northeast and wounded one airman.

A statement Thursday from Group Capt. Ayodele Famuyiwa says an Mi-17 helicopter carrying medical personnel from Maiduguri city to treat refugees in the Gwoza area came under fire on Wednesday.

The statement says the pilot was able to continue the flight, and the attack did not interrupt a two-day medical outreach program.

Boko Haram in 2014 shot down a Nigerian Air Force fighter jet and beheaded its pilot.

A multinational force last year drove Boko Haram out of towns and villages in northeast Nigeria but isolated attacks and suicide bombings continue.

The seven-year uprising has killed more than 20,000 people and created 2.6 million refugees.