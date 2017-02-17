BC-US--Money & Markets Digest, US

Money & Markets modules for Friday, Feb. 17

TODAY

Campbell Soup and Deere & Co. report their latest quarterly results. Baker Hughes issues its weekly tally of oil and gas drilling rigs.

COMPANY SPOTLIGHT

Kate Spade shares soared after the handbag and accessories maker said it was considering strategic options, including a possible sale of the company.

CENTERPIECE

Disney's Park Life

Disney's movie and TV units may be bigger, but its amusement parks are the crown jewels of the Magic Kingdom. And the Burbank, California, media conglomerate has big plans to keep them that way.

STORY STOCKS

Molina Healthcare (MOH)

TripAdvisor (TRIP)

Kate Spade (KATE)

Avis Budget (CAR)

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Dean Foods (DF)

GNC (GNC)

Avon Products (AVP)

FUND FOCUS

AMG Managers Fairpointe Mid Cap (CHTTX)

The fund bounced back from a tough 2015 to finish in the top decile of its peer group in 2016. Nonetheless, "Investors should expect a bumpy ride with this fund," Morningstar says.

For questions about Money & Markets modules, please contact Greg Keller (212-621-7958). For technical support: contact Todd Balog (816-654-1096). After 6 p.m., contact the AP Business News desk (800-845-8450, ext. 1680) for content questions; 1-800-3AP-STOX for technical support and 212-621-1905 for graphics help. The Money & Markets digest can also be found at www.markets.ap.org.