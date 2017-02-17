BC-US--Money & Markets Extra Digest, US

For the week ending Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017.

MONEY MATTERS-ART OF THE CAR DEAL

New sedans can be had for a song right now, as dealerships offer steep discounts to control inventories built up as consumers switched to SUVs and trucks.

THE WEEK IN REVIEW

Snapchat parent company readies for IPO; Trump's Labor Secretary pick withdraws; Mortgage rates dip yet again

QUICK FIX

The "fiduciary rule," a measure proposed to protect retirement account investors, has been delayed, but here's what you need to know about it now.

WIRELESS & CASHLESS

A new app called AutoGravity promises to attract hassle-free financing for car shoppers.

SMALL BUSINESS MONITOR

World Wrestling Entertainment co-founder and former CEO Linda McMahon was sworn in as head of the U.S. Small Business Administration, the federal agency tasked with aiding small businesses.

CENTERPIECE

Pharmacies' big score

Cheaper generic drugs do more than give customers a break at the pharmacy counter, they also fatten drugstores profits.

MARKET PULSE

S&P 500 index's value jumps past $20 trillion; good news for junk bond investors; Valentine's Day massacre for insurance mergers.

OF MUTUAL INTEREST-FIXED-INCOME FUNDS

With interest rates and inflation possibly on the rise, playing it too safe may not cut it for bond investors. Eaton Vance portfolio manager Kathleen Gaffney says a diversified approach incorporating higher-yielding, lower-rated bonds may be the way to go.

INSIDER Q&A-HYDRO FLASK CEO SCOTT ALLAN

Hydro Flask CEO Scott Allan talks to The Associated Press about how the Bend, Oregon maker of colorful stainless steel bottles has managed its fast growth while keeping in touch with its outdoorsy roots.

$1,000 DERBY

If you invested $1,000 at the start of this year in various types of stocks, bonds and commodities, how much would you have now?

For questions about Money & Markets Extra modules, contact Greg Keller (212-621-7958). For technical support: Todd Balog (816-654-1096). After 6 p.m., contact the AP Business News desk (800-845-8450, ext. 1680) for content questions; 1-800-3AP-STOX for technical support and 212-621-1905 for graphics help.