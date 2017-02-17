Tall tale: Maryland Zoo welcomes baby giraffe

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore is announcing the first birth of a giraffe at the zoo in more than 20 years.

Officials announced Thursday that the female reticulated giraffe calf was born Feb. 6 to 4-year-old Juma and 11-year-old Caesar.

After her first veterinary exam, officials say the calf is healthy. She's 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 125 pounds.

Erin Cantwell, mammal collection and conservation manager, says the calf was able to stand on her own in just 50 minutes. Cantwell says Juma is attentive and has been patient with the calf as she learns to nurse.

The giraffe house will remain closed while Juma and the calf bond.