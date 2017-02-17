Afghan team debuts at ski worlds on road to 2018 Olympics

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — The Afghanistan ski team made its world championships debut on Thursday, moving toward its aim of placing two racers in the 2018 Olympics lineup.

Ali Shah Farhang and Sajjad Husaini finished in 73rd and 74th place of 75 finishers in a qualification race for the giant slalom on Friday. The medal event has a maximum 100 starters including 50 qualifiers.

Farhang and Husaini finished 40 to 55 seconds outside the qualifying standard in the two-run qualifiers.

They plan to continue training at their adopted winter home of St. Moritz to prepare for the Pyeongchang Winter Games next February.

Both study law in their home region of Bamyan, where ski clubs are being developed with help from Swiss sponsors including an Afghan-themed bar in St. Moritz.