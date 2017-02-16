Strike at Berlin airports leads to 210 flight cancelations

BERLIN (AP) — A union representing ground staff has called on its members to go on strike at Berlin's two airports, leading to the cancelation of some 210 flights.

The ver.di union said the strikes were taking place Thursday between 4 p.m. (1500 GMT) and 10 p.m. (2100 GMT) at the German capital's Tegel and Schoenefeld airports.

The airport said both incoming and outgoing flights were affected by the strike. At Tegel, 156 flights were canceled, at Schoenefeld 54 flights.

The union is demanding higher wages and better conditions for its more than 2,000 members at the airports.

Airport employees already went on strike last week to push for their demands.