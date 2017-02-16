  1. Home
3 former Betis players charged in match-fixing case in Spain

By  Associated Press
2017/02/16 23:20

FILE - In this March 23, 2014 file photo, Betis' Jordi Figueras, center, fights for the ball with Atletico de Madrid's Diego Costa, rig

MADRID (AP) — A Spanish judge has charged three former Real Betis players for alleged involvement in match-fixing three years ago.

Former directors of Osasuna were also charged for allegedly paying 650,000 euros ($687,000) to Amaya Carazo, Jordi Figueras and Xavi Torres to help Osasuna stay in the first division in the 2013-14 season.

Court documents released Thursday showed that the money was paid to have Betis defeat Osasuna rival Valladolid in the second-to-last round and to lose to Osasuna in the last round.

Both results happened — Betis defeated Valladolid 4-3 and lost to Osasuna 2-1 — but all three clubs were relegated.