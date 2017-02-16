Markets Right Now: Stocks eke out tiny gains in early trade

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are struggling higher in early trading, keeping indexes at or near record highs, as investors looked over the latest batch of company earnings.

Some companies gained in early trading Thursday after posting solid results, including Cisco Systems, which increased 2.5 percent.

But several others slumped after missing their targets for earnings, revenue or both. TripAdvisor slumped 9 percent and Molina Healthcare dropped 15 percent.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index edged up 1 point to 2,350.

The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 13 points, or 0.1 percent, to 20,623. The Nasdaq composite increased 9 points, or 0.2 percent, to 5,829.