Probe of Myanmar assassination names army-linked suspect

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — A veteran human rights lawyer says a report by Myanmar's government alleging the involvement of a former army officer in the assassination of a top legal adviser to the ruling National League for Democracy party raises new questions about the slaying.

Robert San Aung said Thursday the failure to explain a motive for the Jan. 29 shooting of Ko Ni had raised suspicion among the public, especially because the new suspect is a former lieutenant colonel, suggesting possible military collusion.

Ko Ni had advised the ruling party on how to reduce the army's power in government.

The report from the office of President Htin Kyaw said the murder plot was launched last July and the gunman was to be paid 80 million kyat ($59,220). Two men have been arrested.