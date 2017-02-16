Keith Urban leads Academy of Country Music nominations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Keith Urban leads nominations for the Academy of Country Music Awards with seven nods as both artist and producer for his record "Ripcord."

The nominations were announced Thursday on "CBS This Morning."

Miranda Lambert has six nods, including female vocalist of the year, a category in which she holds a record seven consecutive wins.

Coming off her Grammy win for best country solo performance, Maren Morris ties Lambert with six nominations, including album of the year for "HERO."

Competing with Urban for entertainer of the year will be last year's winner Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line, Carrie Underwood and co-host of the awards show Luke Bryan.

Bryan and Dierks Bentley return to host the awards live from Las Vegas on April 2, airing on CBS.