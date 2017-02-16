Penguin stolen from German zoo found dead in Mannheim

BERLIN (AP) — German police say a young Humboldt penguin that had been stolen from a zoo in the southwestern city of Mannheim has been found dead.

Police spokesman Michael Klump said prosecutors have opened an investigation and were looking for possible witnesses.

He said the animal's body, which could be identified by the number 53 on its wing, was found Thursday near a parking lot in Mannheim.

Police said the unknown thief probably dropped the penguin near the parking lot. It wasn't clear whether the bird was already dead at the time and Klump didn't give details.

The zoo's director called the death of penguin number 53, which was reported stolen Saturday, the worst possible outcome.

Joachim Koeltzsch said: "All of us are shocked about the death."