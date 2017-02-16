Saudi authorities arrest 18 IS suspect

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — The spokesman of the Saudi Interior Ministry says security authorities have arrested 18 suspects belonging to the Islamic State group, including bomb makers.

He added that the suspects carried out different roles including logistical operations and recruitment, as well as providing shelter and financial support to the militants.

Al-Turki said that the terror suspects had experience in making explosives and suicide vests.

Saudi Arabia has been targeted by a number of deadly suicide bombings and other attacks claimed by the Islamic State group in recent years. The country is part of the U.S.-led coalition fighting the group in Iraq and Syria.