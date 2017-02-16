EU parliament OKs more anti-terror rules

STRASBOURG, France (AP) — The European Union's legislature has approved more anti-terror rules targeting foreign fighters going to or returning from conflict zones and will make crimes of such actions as public incitement and training for terrorism.

The parliament said new rules will reinforce the sanctions for traveling to or returning from conflicts with the intent to carry out terror attacks, as well as aiding, funding or abetting such actions.

Following extremist attacks in France, Belgium and Germany over the past two years, EU nations have sought to tighten criminal legislation to include more extremist actions.

The EU legislation now goes to member states where it should be fully implemented over the next 18 months.