WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

SOC--EUROPA LEAGUE ROUNDUP

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba takes on older brother Florentin and his Saint-Etienne side as the Europa League resumes with the first legs in the last 32. Among the other standout matches are Villarreal vs. Roma, and Borussia Moenchengladbach vs. Fiorentina. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 600 words by 2230 GMT, photos.

SKI--WORLDS-WOMEN'S GIANT SLALOM

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland — Tessa Worley regained her giant slalom title at the world ski championships on Thursday, holding off hard-charging Mikaela Shiffrin to take gold. By Graham Dunbar. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1430 GMT, photos.

BIA--BIATHLON WORLDS

HOCHFILZEN, Austria — Olympic champion Martin Fourcade is the favorite in the men's 20-kilometer individual competition at the biathlon world championships, while Anton Shipulin and Johannes Thingnes Boe are considered his main challengers. UPCOMING: 300 words by 1500 GMT, photos.

BKN--ALL-STAR-WESTBROOK

UNDATED — The next time Russell Westbrook walks into a locker room to get dressed for a game, Kevin Durant will be there and donning the same uniform. Get ready for perhaps the best subplot of All-Star Weekend. By Tim Reynolds. SENT: 650 words, photos.

OLY--ASIAN WINTER GAMES

SAPPORO, Japan — With the Winter Olympics just a year and a short distance away, the Asian Winter Games will be the ideal stage for the continent's leading winter athletes to fine tune for Pyeongchang 2018. By Jim Armstrong. SENT: 690 words, photos.

SOC--SOC--PROSPERING MADRID

MADRID — It just keeps getting better and better for Real Madrid. After one of its best performances of the season against Napoli in the Champions League, theres more good news with the likely return of Gareth Bale in the Spanish league this weekend. All of it as rival Barcelona continues to struggle. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1800 GMT.

SOC--AC MILAN-SPIRIT

MILAN — AC Milan's last-gasp goals are keeping coach Vincenzo Montella from getting axed. Milan snapped a run of three straight Serie A losses by beating Bologna last week, with Mario Pasalic netting in the 89th minute despite playing for more than half an hour with nine men. By Daniella Matar. SENT: 465 words, photos.

SOC--BAYERN-ROBBEN

MUNICH — Bayern Munich officials must be dreading the day Arjen Robben decides to retire or leave. The 33-year-old Dutch winger was at the heart of almost all of Bayern's attacking play in the 5-1 rout of Arsenal that put the Champions League quarterfinals within reach on Wednesday. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 485 words, photos.

SOC--SPAIN-MATCH-FIXING

MADRID — Three former players of Spanish club Real Betis and 15 other people are being charged for alleged involvement in match-fixing three years ago. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 300 words by 1700 GMT.

— SOC--GREECE-FAN VIOLENCE — Schalke fans fight Greek police ahead of Europa League game. SENT: 80 words.

CRI--PAKISTAN-CORRUPTION

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Shaharyar Khan said Thursday suspended cricketers Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif will be formally indicted for spot-fixing. By Rizwan Ali. SENT: 220 words, photos.

GLF--WOMEN'S AUSTRALIAN OPEN

ADELAIDE, Australia — Playing for the fourth consecutive week, Katherine Kirk wasn't showing any signs of fatigue after shooting an 8-under 65 at Royal Adelaide to take a two-stroke lead after the first round of the Women's Australian Open on Thursday. SENT: 475 words, photos.

GLF--WORLD SUPER 6

PERTH, Australia — Brett Rumford and Mark Foster shot 6-under 66s Thursday to lead after the first round of the World Super 6 golf tournament at Lake Karrinyup, with 10 others a stroke off the lead of the European Tour event. SENT: 300 words.

— BKN--NBA CAPSULES — Thunder's Westbrook notches 27th triple-double of the season. SENT: 1,070 words, photos.

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs; Blues beat Red Wings. SENT: 460 words, photos.

— ATH--RUSSIAN DOPING-MEDALS — Russia to punish athletes who don't return Olympic medals. SENT: 310 words.

