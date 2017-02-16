Libya requests NATO help to rebuild security institutions

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO's chief says he has received a formal request from conflict-torn Libya to help strengthen its security institutions and that the alliance is looking into exactly what can be done.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday that the 28 allies could help build up the Libyan defense ministry and military command structure.

He told reporters at NATO headquarters in Brussels that "Libya needs that framework to be able to develop the forces and stabilize the country."

Stoltenberg didn't say when the effort might start or what exactly it might entail.

NATO currently has a naval operation in the Mediterranean outside Libyan waters working on counterterrorism and assisting the European Union in its efforts to monitor and rescue migrants.