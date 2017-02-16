Saudi-led coalition to probe Yemen funeral airstrike

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — The Saudi-led coalition says it will probe reports of airstrikes targeting a gathering of female mourners near the capital Sanaa, which left seven people dead.

In a Thursday statement, the coalition said "there have been ongoing military confrontations for days between the Yemeni armed forces and Houthi militias" outside Sanaa. "We will verify these claims and provide media outlets with any information we obtain."

The coalition was referring to an airstrike that hit a house packed with mourners in Arhab, some 40 kilometers (25 miles) from Sanaa, on Wednesday.

Fahd Maqhat, head of the nearby Omeria hospital, said six women and one girl were killed. He added that 10 women were also injured.

The 2-year-old war in Yemen has killed more than 10,000 civilians and displaced over three million people.