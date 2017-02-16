Angolan vice president faces corruption charges in Portugal

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal's attorney general's office says prosecutors are bringing charges of corruption, money-laundering and forgery against Angolan Vice President Manuel Vicente as part of an investigation in Lisbon.

A statement says Vicente is suspected of bribing a Portuguese magistrate to favor him in two investigations.

The statement Thursday says Vicente was at the time of the alleged crimes the head of Angolan state oil company Sonangol.

The magistrate, Vicente's lawyer, and his representative in Portugal are also accused in the case.