  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Chan Yung-jan teams up with Hingis to win 1st round doubles match at Qatar Open

By George Liao,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/02/16 21:05

Taiwan’s tennis player Chan Yung-jen teamed up with former world No.1 Martina Hingis to win their first round doubles match at the Qatar Total Open in(By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s tennis player Chan Yung-jan teamed up with former world No.1 Martina Hingis to win their first round doubles match at the Qatar Total Open in Doha, Qatar on Thursday.

The open, which takes place from Feb. 13 to Feb. 18, is a WTA tournament with a purse of US$710,900. Chan Yung-jan and her sister, Chan Hao-ching won the tournament’s doubles title last year.

Chan Yung-jan and Hingis had a walk-in against Kiki Bertens and Johanna Larsson in the first round with a score of 6-1, 6-4.  

Martina Hingis (left) and Chan Yung-jen at the 2017 Qatar Total Open. 

Just a little over 10 days ago, the Chan sisters successfully defended their doubles title at the WTA Taiwan Open in Taipei. The sisters had played as a team for a long time, and both reached a career-high doubles ranking of No. 5 last year.

Both sisters announced their breakup as a team on their respective Facebook page on Feb 10. They reportedly decided to do so temporarily to prevent their opponents from getting too familiar with their playing tactics. The elder sister said on her Facebook that it was a great honor to be picked as a teammate by Hingis, her idol since she was small.  

Hingis reached world No. 1 in singles and doubles in March 1997 and June 1998, respectively. Currently she is ranked No. 8 in women’s doubles.  
Chan Yung-jan
Martina Hingis
Qatar Total Open
WTA
Chan Hao-ching

RELATED ARTICLES

Chan sisters successfully defend Taiwan Open doubles title
2017/02/05 18:03
Organizers: WTA Taiwan Open 2017 features 21 top-100 players
2016/12/21 21:01
Chang ends runner-up in both singles and doubles of OEC Taipei WTA 125K Series
2016/11/21 14:58
WTA 125K Series Taipei 2016 to feature past champions
2016/10/30 16:34
Chan sisters leave for Singapore for second appearance in WTA Finals
2016/10/24 20:54