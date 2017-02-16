Chan Yung-jan teams up with Hingis to win 1st round doubles match at Qatar Open

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s tennis player Chan Yung-jan teamed up with former world No.1 Martina Hingis to win their first round doubles match at the Qatar Total Open in Doha, Qatar on Thursday.

The open, which takes place from Feb. 13 to Feb. 18, is a WTA tournament with a purse of US$710,900. Chan Yung-jan and her sister, Chan Hao-ching won the tournament’s doubles title last year.

Chan Yung-jan and Hingis had a walk-in against Kiki Bertens and Johanna Larsson in the first round with a score of 6-1, 6-4.

Martina Hingis (left) and Chan Yung-jen at the 2017 Qatar Total Open.

Just a little over 10 days ago, the Chan sisters successfully defended their doubles title at the WTA Taiwan Open in Taipei. The sisters had played as a team for a long time, and both reached a career-high doubles ranking of No. 5 last year.

Both sisters announced their breakup as a team on their respective Facebook page on Feb 10. They reportedly decided to do so temporarily to prevent their opponents from getting too familiar with their playing tactics. The elder sister said on her Facebook that it was a great honor to be picked as a teammate by Hingis, her idol since she was small.

Hingis reached world No. 1 in singles and doubles in March 1997 and June 1998, respectively. Currently she is ranked No. 8 in women’s doubles.