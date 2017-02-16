G20 diplomats to discuss development, crisis prevention

BONN, Germany (AP) — Foreign ministers from the Group of 20 leading industrialized and emerging economies are starting two days of talks in the former German capital, with a focus on global development.

Germany, which is hosting the talks in the western city of Bonn, wants to keep up momentum on 17 so-called sustainable development goals the international community agreed to aim for by 2030.

Recognizing and preventing future crises, as well as support for Africa, are also on the agenda.

Diplomats from the G-20 and several guest nations began holding bilateral talks early Thursday, ahead of the meeting's official start mid-afternoon.

It is the first opportunity for recently confirmed U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to meet with key players on the diplomatic circuit, including the foreign ministers of Russia, Britain and Turkey.

