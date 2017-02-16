Taiwan High Speed Rail to operate 148 additional trains for 228 Holiday

Taiwan High Speed Rail (THSR) announced Thursday that the company will operate a total of 148 additional trains for the 228 Peace Memorial Day holiday, and the ticket booking for the six-day period from February 24 to March 1 will become available at midnight, 00:00, on February 18.

As this year’s 228 Peace Memorial Day (February 28) falls on Tuesday, and with February 27 (Monday) designated to be a flexible holiday to be made up with work on February 18 (Saturday), the 228 holiday is a four-day long holiday from February 25 to February 28.

Expecting a rush of passengers during the holiday period, the THSR will operate a total of 949 trains, including the 148 additional trains, in the six days from February 24 to March 1, the company said.

To encourage more passengers to embark and disembark at its Nangang Station, the THSR has launched a free-ticket drawing activity for the period from February 8 to February 28. During the 21 days, the THSR will draw 10 free tickets every day (unlimited travel distance) from passengers who get on or get off THSR trains at Nangang Station, and a total of 210 lucky passengers will get the free tickets, according to the company.