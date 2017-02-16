  1. Home
Photo of the Day: Hsuehshan Hiking Trail Entrance

Breathtaking scenery taken beside the pond of the Hsuehshan Hiking Trail service center

By Rana Yeh,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/02/16 15:10

Hsuehshan Hiking Gate (Image from Instagram user @brian0810)

Taipei (Taiwan News) -- The entrance to the Hsuehshan (Snow Mountains, 雪山) Hiking Trail is located on a mountainside platform above the Wuling Farm camping area.

All visitors headed for mountaineering activities on Hsuehshan are required to apply for admission into the park and present their documents at the park entrance's service center. Visitors can see unique vistas of clouds, mist and the river valley of the Chijiawan River at the wooden terrace in front of the service center. 

Photo courtesy of Instagram user @brian0810, taken on Feb. 8, 2017.
Photo of the Day
Hsuehshan
Wuling farm
Shei-Pa National Park

