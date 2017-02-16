BC-BKN--NBA Standings

%hdrmisc(At A Glance<%)
%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|37
|19
|.661
|—
|Toronto
|33
|24
|.579
|4½
|New York
|23
|34
|.404
|14½
|Philadelphia
|21
|35
|.375
|16
|Brooklyn
|9
|47
|.161
|28
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|33
|21
|.611
|—
|Atlanta
|32
|24
|.571
|2
|Miami
|25
|32
|.439
|9½
|Charlotte
|24
|32
|.429
|10
|Orlando
|21
|37
|.362
|14
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|39
|16
|.709
|—
|Indiana
|29
|27
|.518
|10½
|Chicago
|27
|29
|.482
|12½
|Detroit
|27
|30
|.474
|13
|Milwaukee
|25
|30
|.455
|14
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Antonio
|43
|13
|.768
|—
|Houston
|40
|18
|.690
|4
|Memphis
|34
|24
|.586
|10
|New Orleans
|23
|34
|.404
|20½
|Dallas
|22
|34
|.393
|21
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|35
|22
|.614
|—
|Oklahoma City
|32
|25
|.561
|3
|Denver
|25
|31
|.446
|9½
|Portland
|23
|33
|.411
|11½
|Minnesota
|22
|35
|.386
|13
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|47
|9
|.839
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|35
|21
|.625
|12
|Sacramento
|24
|33
|.421
|23½
|L.A. Lakers
|19
|39
|.328
|29
|Phoenix
|18
|39
|.316
|29½
___
|Wednesday's Games
Cleveland 113, Indiana 104
San Antonio 107, Orlando 79
Boston 116, Philadelphia 108
Detroit 98, Dallas 91
Milwaukee 129, Brooklyn 125
Toronto 90, Charlotte 85
Miami 117, Houston 109
New Orleans 95, Memphis 91
Minnesota 112, Denver 99
Phoenix 137, L.A. Lakers 101
Utah 111, Portland 88
Oklahoma City 116, New York 105
Golden State 109, Sacramento 86
L.A. Clippers 99, Atlanta 84