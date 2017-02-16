BC-BKN--NBA Standings

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2017/02/16 14:09
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 37 19 .661
Toronto 33 24 .579
New York 23 34 .404 14½
Philadelphia 21 35 .375 16
Brooklyn 9 47 .161 28
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 33 21 .611
Atlanta 32 24 .571 2
Miami 25 32 .439
Charlotte 24 32 .429 10
Orlando 21 37 .362 14
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 39 16 .709
Indiana 29 27 .518 10½
Chicago 27 29 .482 12½
Detroit 27 30 .474 13
Milwaukee 25 30 .455 14
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
San Antonio 43 13 .768
Houston 40 18 .690 4
Memphis 34 24 .586 10
New Orleans 23 34 .404 20½
Dallas 22 34 .393 21
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Utah 35 22 .614
Oklahoma City 32 25 .561 3
Denver 25 31 .446
Portland 23 33 .411 11½
Minnesota 22 35 .386 13
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 47 9 .839
L.A. Clippers 35 21 .625 12
Sacramento 24 33 .421 23½
L.A. Lakers 19 39 .328 29
Phoenix 18 39 .316 29½

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland 113, Indiana 104

San Antonio 107, Orlando 79

Boston 116, Philadelphia 108

Detroit 98, Dallas 91

Milwaukee 129, Brooklyn 125

Toronto 90, Charlotte 85

Miami 117, Houston 109

New Orleans 95, Memphis 91

Minnesota 112, Denver 99

Phoenix 137, L.A. Lakers 101

Utah 111, Portland 88

Oklahoma City 116, New York 105

Golden State 109, Sacramento 86

L.A. Clippers 99, Atlanta 84