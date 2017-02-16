Philippine president asked to release bank account details

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — An opposition senator has pressed Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte to publicly release details of his bank accounts to disprove allegations that he had large sums of undeclared money.

Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV first alleged Duterte had unexplained wealth during the presidential campaign last year. He told a news conference Thursday that he was raising the issue again because Duterte has not yet bared details of the more than 2 billion pesos ($40 million) he allegedly kept in bank accounts as a former city mayor.

Presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella says Duterte will not release those bank details "in response to grandstanding" but suggested the president may do so as part of a legal process.