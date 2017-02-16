Real Madrid rallies to beat Napoli 3-1 in Champions League

Real Madrid's Toni Kroos celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League round of 16, first leg, soccer mat
Real Madrid's Toni Kroos celebrates scoring his side's 2nd goal during the Champions League round of 16, first leg, soccer match betwee
Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Champions League round of 16, first leg, soccer match bet
Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Champions League round of 16, first leg, soccer match bet
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Champions League round of 16, first leg, soccer m
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after missing shot at goal during the Champions League round of 16, first leg, soccer match betw
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema, right, fights for the ball with Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly during the Champions League round of 16, first
Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Champions League round of 16, first leg, soccer match bet
Casemiro, background, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Champions League round of 16, first leg, soccer match b
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema jumps over Napoli goalkeeper Pepe Reina during the Champions League round of 16, first leg, soccer match be
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema jumps over Napoli goalkeeper Pepe Reina during the Champions League round of 16, first leg, soccer match be
Casemiro, background, celebrates with team mates after scoring his side's third goal during the Champions League round of 16, first leg
Casemiro, center, celebrates with team mates after scoring his side's third goal during the Champions League round of 16, first leg, so
MADRID (AP) — Defending champion Real Madrid recovered after conceding a stunning early goal to beat Napoli 3-1 on Wednesday and set a course for the quarterfinals of the Champions League for the seventh straight season.
Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos and Casemiro all scored for Madrid after Lorenzo Insigne's extraordinary goal for Napoli less than 10 minutes into the Round of 16 first-leg match at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.
The Italian forward struck a shot from way outside the area, catching Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas out of his position.
Playing in the last 16 for only the second time, Napoli was one game short of matching its unbeaten record of 19 matches in all competitions.
The return match against Napoli is on March 7 in Italy.