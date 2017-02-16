BC-US--Black History Month,ADVISORY, US

Here's an updated look at The AP's coverage plans for Black History Month. This information is not for publication or broadcast, and coverage plans are subject to change. Additional stories are expected throughout the month of February. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date on when stories will be available.

JOHN BROWN TO JAMES BROWN

DARGAN, Maryland — From John Brown's raid to James Brown's wail, a stream of hot-blooded American history runs through a 19th-century farmstead in the Appalachian foothills of western Maryland. The John Brown connection is well known. The restored log farmhouse near Dargan is where the abolitionist launched his ill-fated, 1859 seizure of a federal armory in nearby Harpers Ferry, West Virginia. But the John Brown plaque and roadside marker 75 miles west of Baltimore don't mention the dazzling array of black entertainers who performed on the same site a century later. James Brown, Ray Charles, Chubby Checker, Etta James, Otis Redding and dozens of others headlined at John Brown's Farm, a stop on the so-called Chitlin' Circuit. By David Dishneau. UPCOMING: 800 words by 2 p.m. on Feb. 18, photos.

BLACK WALL STREET-TULSA-RESURGENCE

TULSA, Okla. — An area of Tulsa once known as Black Wall Street, a southwestern Harlem of sorts and once home to a middle and upper class of 9,000 African Americans, was decimated decades ago amid one of the worst race riots in American history and the resulting fallout. Blacks rebuilt the area in the decades that followed, only to see their work wiped out during the so-called urban progress of the 1960s. Attempting to make good on failed hopes of an eventual renaissance, black leaders are now working to bring 100 businesses here by 2021 — marking the riot's 100th anniversary. By Justin Juozapavicius. UPCOMING: 900 words by 2 p.m. on Feb. 22, photos.

MOVED:

CIVIL RIGHTS ARCHITECT

DURHAM, North Carolina — The National Museum of African American History and Culture was a long time coming, but for architect Phil Freelon it was right on time. "It seems like I was preparing for that my whole life," says Freelon, 63, a Philadelphia native who worked for years at firms in Texas and North Carolina before opening his own with one employee: himself. Freelon now enjoys a national reputation, designing projects such as the National Center for Civil and Human Rights in Atlanta and the Museum of the African Diaspora in San Francisco. By Martha Waggoner. SENT: 950 words, photos, video. Moved Feb. 14.

TRAVEL-NEIGHBORHOODS-DENVER-FIVE POINTS

DENVER — It was often called "The Harlem of West." It's where Billie Holiday, Count Basie and Miles Davis performed, and where novelist Jack Kerouac tried to capture the spirit of the bebop movement in "On The Road." But now, Denver's historically black Five Points neighborhood is facing the encroachment of gentrification with new breweries and coffee shops near buildings that once housed jazz clubs and consequential black-owned businesses. By Russell Contreras. SENT: 900 words, photos. Moved Feb. 14.

TV-JOHN LEWIS DOCUMENTARY

NEW YORK — John Lewis, who turns 77 this month, still radiates full-strength hope and love after 60 years in the Civil Rights struggle and as a member of Congress. "John Lewis: Get in the Way," a documentary portrait, aired Feb. 10 on PBS. A review by Television Writer Frazier Moore. SENT: 800 words, photo. Moved Feb. 9.

BOOKS-TRAYVON MARTIN

UNDATED — It wasn't supposed to take Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin five years to write a book about the death of their son, Trayvon Martin. But their grief has made finding the words unbearable until now. Martin's parents collaborated to write "Rest In Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin." The book recounts the journey of two grieving parents, thrust into the spotlight by tragedy, and on some days, still as close to their loss as the day he died. By Errin Haines Whack. SENT: 600 words, photos. Moved Feb. 4.

BLACK HISTORY MONTH-THINGS TO KNOW

A collection of facts about Black History Month.

By Jesse J. Holland. SENT: 790 words, photo. Moved Feb. 1.

FILM-I AM NOT YOUR NEGRO

NEW YORK — One of the surest ways to see the power and relevance of James Baldwin's words today would be to look at some of the signs of recent protesters. "If I love you I must make you conscious of things you do not see," read one. "The only way to be really despicable is to be contemptuous of other people's pain," read another. Or you could see Raoul Peck's urgent and clarion documentary "I Am Not Your Negro." It resurrects Baldwin's words — his eloquent poetry of injustice — with the same fire with which they were blazed. Peck's film, which is nominated for best documentary at the Academy Awards, bears no talking heads. There's no analysis of Baldwin's influence in literature or interpretation of his politics. But there is his voice: clear, direct and piercingly prescient. By Film Writer Jake Coyle. SENT: 850 words, photos. Moved Feb. 1.