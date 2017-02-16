Harvard students protest ex-pharma exec Shkreli's talk

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Harvard students are protesting a campus appearance by indicted former pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli.

The former CEO of Turing Pharmaceuticals is slated to talk about investing at a Wednesday night event organized by the Harvard Financial Analysts Club.

Another student group, the Harvard College Global Health and AIDS Coalition, says the appearance "promotes and glorifies murderous financial practices." It's organizing a rally and a separate "teach-in" about pharmaceutical price-gouging.

Opponents are also encouraging speech attendees to "audibly disrupt and walk out of the event."

Shkreli was criticized after his company purchased a drug used by AIDS and cancer patients to fight parasitic infections and dramatically raised its price.

He is free on $5 million bail pending his federal securities fraud trial in an unrelated case. He's pleaded not guilty.