New York (AP) — Sugar futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
(112,000 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|SUGAR-WORLD 11
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Feb
|20.50
|20.84
|20.42
|20.48
|Up
|.48
|Apr
|20.37
|20.70
|20.31
|20.43
|Up
|.44
|Jun
|20.10
|20.40
|20.07
|20.16
|Up
|.39
|Sep
|20.02
|20.28
|20.01
|20.09
|Up
|.36
|Feb
|20.08
|20.28
|20.01
|20.13
|Up
|.33
|Apr
|19.44
|19.61
|19.42
|19.48
|Up
|.30
|Jun
|18.78
|18.94
|18.76
|18.82
|Up
|.27
|Sep
|18.46
|18.56
|18.41
|18.47
|Up
|.22
|Feb
|18.23
|18.28
|18.23
|18.25
|Up
|.21
|Apr
|17.96
|18.01
|17.95
|17.95
|Up
|.20
|Jun
|17.75
|17.80
|17.72
|17.72
|Up
|.20
|Sep
|17.77
|Up
|.25