Couple charged in child's death give up custody of 6 kids

READING, Pa. (AP) — An attorney says a Pennsylvania couple charged in the pneumonia death of their 2-year-old daughter have agreed to give up custody of their six other children.

The Reading Eagle (http://bit.ly/2kKMhfP ) reports that attorney Bryan DePowell said after a hearing Wednesday in Berks County that 34-year-old Jonathan Foster and 32-year-old Grace Foster agreed to put their other children in the custody of the county Children and Youth Services agency.

The Upper Tulpehocken Township residents face involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment charges in the Nov. 8 death of their daughter, Ella Grace Foster.

Authorities say they told police their faith bars any kind of medical treatment. Several other members of Faith Tabernacle church branches have been prosecuted in the past for failure to seek medical care for their children.

