8th-seeded Lorenzi loses in 1st round in Buenos Aires

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Gerald Melzer of Austria upset eighth-seeded Paolo Lorenzi of Italy 6-3, 6-3 in the first round of the Argentina Open on Wednesday.

No. 5 Albert Ramos-Vinolas came through his second-round match when Argentina's unseeded Leonardo Mayer retired in the third set with an injury. Ramos-Vinolas was leading 6-7 (4), 7-6 (3), 1-0 at the time.

Kei Nishikori of Japan is the top-seeded player in the clay-court tournament in the Argentine capital, and plays his second-round match late on Wednesday against Argentina's Diego Schwartzman.