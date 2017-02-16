Hey, Mr. President: It's time to make spellcheck great again

WASHINGTON (AP) — It's time to make spellcheck great again.

The mangled spellings that were a staple of Donald Trump's presidential campaign are flourishing in the White House.

It started on Trump's first full day in office, when he tweeted that he was honored to serve as the 45th president. He put an "E'' where the second "O'' should have been.

This month brought serial spelling malfunctions when the White House released a list of 78 terrorist attacks that it said had been under-reported by the media.

The list misspelled attacker 27 times and also bobbled the spellings of San Bernardino and Denmark.

Some grammarians warn that misspellings affect credibility. They say people may wonder what else the administration is getting wrong if it can't master basic spelling and grammar.