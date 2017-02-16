BC-US--Money & Markets Digest, US

Eds: A chart included with the Centerpiece "The NYT's Digital Boom" in the Feb. 11 Money & Markets Extra was incorrectly labeled. Graphs for ad sales and circulation income are in millions of dollars, not thousands.

Money & Markets modules for Thursday, Feb. 16

TODAY

The Labor Department releases its latest weekly tally of applications for unemployment benefits. The Commerce Department issues home construction data for January. Duke Energy delivers its fourth-quarter financial results.

COMPANY SPOTLIGHT

Wal-Mart is buying Moosejaw, an online retailer of outdoor clothing and sporting gear, in a bid to better compete in online sales.

CENTERPIECE

US trade with China

American consumers and businesses are becoming less reliant on Chinese goods, with the trade deficit narrowing last year for the first time since the aftermath of the financial crisis in 2009.

STORY STOCKS

FUND FOCUS

Ivy Asset Strategy (WASAX)

Morningstar has cut this fund's rating to "Negative," saying lagging results in the past few years suggest management "isn't equipped to surmount" challenges including substantial outflows and an illiquid private placement holding.

