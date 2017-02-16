The Latest: Chicago police investigating Facebook video

CHICAGO (AP) — The Latest on deadly violence in Chicago (all times local):

10:50 a.m.

Chicago police are investigating a Facebook video they say is connected to the fatal shooting of a 2-year-old boy.

Police spokesman Frank Giancamilli said Wednesday that police have confirmed the authenticity of a video that was streamed live on Facebook. They say it's part of their investigation in the death of Lavontay White.

The boy was fatally shot Tuesday when someone opened fire on a vehicle he was in. Police suspect a man in the vehicle who also died was the target of a gang hit.

The video shows passengers in a vehicle listening to rap music before more than a dozen shots ring out. Screaming is heard and the screen goes black but audio continues. People can be heard yelling, "Oh my God," ''I can't breathe," and "Please, no, no."

No arrests have been made.

___

8:20 a.m.

A 19-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in the killing of an 11-year-old Chicago girl who was shot in the head over the weekend.

Chicago Police suspect Antwan C. Jones in the shooting of Takiya Holmes. She died Tuesday.

Takiya was among at least three children shot in Chicago in recent days.

Police say 2-year-old Lavontay White was fatally shot Tuesday when someone opened fire on a vehicle he was in with two adults. Police suspect the man in the vehicle who also died was the target of a gang hit. And authorities said Tuesday that a 12-year-old girl also shot over the weekend remains in critical condition.

Jones doesn't have a listed number to pursue comment.