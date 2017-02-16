Penn State ex-officials seek appeal as criminal trial nears

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Three former Penn State administrators facing child endangerment charges for their handling of the Jerry Sandusky child molestation scandal want permission to pursue an appeal with about a month left before trial.

Former President Graham Spanier, former Vice President Gary Schultz and former Athletic Director Tim Curley filed nearly identical requests this week that ask the trial judge to let them appeal his recent decision keeping in place felony charges of endangering the welfare of children.

The defendants argue too much time has elapsed, they didn't directly care for children, they're accused of actions that occurred before the law was changed and prosecutors shouldn't be allowed to add a conspiracy charge.

The attorney general's office says it's reviewing the filings made public Wednesday.

The trial is scheduled for March 20.