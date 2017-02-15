The Latest: Workers rush repairs at dam as storm approaches

Water gushes from the Oroville Dam's main spillway Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in Oroville, Calif. Crews working around the clock atop the
Truck after truck line the Oroville Dam roadway as the effort to stabilize the emergency spillway continues Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in
In this photo taken Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, Edith Adeyta, left, shows Jesus and Omar Rojo where to leave their pregnant ewes at the evac
Rylan Moua, left, and his uncle Christopher Vang, right, of Oroville, Calif., gather pillows as they leave a shelter Tuesday, Feb. 14,
Evacuees converge outside of a shelter Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in Chico, Calif. Authorities lifted an evacuation order Tuesday for thou
In this photo taken Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, Gerldeen Trammell, right, sits in her family's car with her daughter and grandchildren from
Evacuees listen to an announcement lifting the evacuation of the Oroville Dam communities Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in Chico, Calif. Auth
Bill Croyle, acting director of the Department of Water Resources, discusses the repairs on the emergency spillway of Oroville Dam duri
Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea, left, answers a question concerning his decision to lift the evacuation order and allow people to retu
In this photo taken Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, Yuba City flood evacuees Roxanna Lyon,32, kisses son Wyatt, 3, as she balances daughter Laur
The Feather River flows with force through Oroville, Calif. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. Workers are rushing to repair the barrier at the na
In this photo taken Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, Diljit Singh, 7, eats as his parents Ramandeep Kaur, left, and father, Baltwant Singh, 49, c
A Skycrane helicopter, left, returns to a staging area to be reloaded with rocks as another helicopter carries its load of rocks to fil
Repair crews work to repair the Oroville Dam's emergency spillway, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in Oroville, Calif. The barrier, at the nati
A helicopter lowers a load of rocks to fill in a hole near the Oroville Dam's emergency spillway, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in Oroville,
OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on problems with an emergency spillway at the nation's tallest dam (all times local):
7:25 a.m.
The Oroville Reservoir is continuing to drain as state water officials scrambled to reduce the lake's level ahead of impending storms.
The Los Angeles Times reports (http://lat.ms/2lKMK5I) that the reservoir was down 20 feet since it reached capacity on Sunday when it overflowed and sparked an evacuation order for nearly 200,000 people south of the dam.
Officials say the lake is draining at 100,000 cubic feet per second, reducing the reservoir about a foot every three hours. The Department of Water Resources wants to drop the reservoir's level 50 feet overall by Sunday.
Forecasts call for 2-4 inches of rain and snow in the foothills and mountains starting Wednesday night or early Thursday. But the storm was looking colder than initially projected, meaning less rain and less runoff than last week's storms.
_____
12:30 a.m.
The stress of evacuation and an uncertain future were enough for Donald Azevedo and his family to opt to stay a few more nights in an emergency shelter rather than risk having to do it all again.
The family was among the nearly 200,000 Californians who live downstream from the country's tallest dam who were told they could return home but warned they may have to flee again if repairs made to the battered Oroville Dam spillways don't hold.
The fixes could be put to their first test later this week with the first of a series of small storms forecast for the region expected to reach the area Wednesday night.