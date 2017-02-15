Texas woman, 2 children pulled from rumble left by tornado

VAN VLECK, Texas (AP) — Residents of a coastal area southwest of Houston are cleaning up debris after at least six tornadoes left a swath of damaged buildings.

Among the homes destroyed was one where a woman inside held tightly to her two young children.

Anthony Ovesny told KPRC-TV in Houston that his wife, Ashlie Ovesny, was home Tuesday with their children, ages 1 and 3, when a tornado touched down in Van Vleck.

The tornado flipped their mobile home and turned it to rubble. Neighbors pulled Ashlie Ovesny and the children from the debris. She's recovering after having surgery for fractures. The children had minor injuries.

The tornado was rated an EF1, with winds of 86 to 110 mph.

An EF2 tornado with winds of 111 to 135 mph damaged subdivisions closer to Houston.