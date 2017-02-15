Charges filed in 11-year-old girl's Chicago shooting death

CHICAGO (AP) — A 19-year-old man has been charged in the shooting death of an 11-year-old Chicago girl.

Chicago police said Wednesday that Antwan C. Jones faces a first-degree murder charge in the killing of Takiya Holmes. She was shot in the head over the weekend and died Tuesday.

Takiya was among at least three children shot in Chicago in recent days.

Police say a Chicago toddler was shot and killed Tuesday in what they suspect was a gang hit on a man who was with her. And authorities said Tuesday that a 12-year-old girl remained in critical condition Monday after she was shot this past weekend.

Jones doesn't have a listed number to pursue comment.

Separately, police said a 25-year-old man was shot dead early Wednesday while driving on Lake Shore Drive, a major thoroughfare in the city.