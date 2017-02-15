Dutch intelligence agency warns of child jihadists

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Netherlands' main intelligence service says it is treating a small group of Dutch children in conflict zones in Iraq and Syria as "Jihadist travelers" since they may have received military training.

In a report published Wednesday, the General Intelligence and Security Service says at least 80 Dutch children are in those areas, either having been born there or taken there by one or both parents. It says fewer than 20 percent of the children are age 9 or older.

The report says that because children in territory controlled by the so-called Islamic State group "sometimes receive weapons and combat training from as young as nine years old," intelligence officials consider them jihadi travelers.

Dutch authorities routinely detain people caught returning from Syria if they are suspected of extremist links.