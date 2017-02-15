Hon Hai said to reaffirm plans to invest in Maharashtra, India

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - The Chief Minister of India's state of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, said on his official twitter account Tuesday that a meeting and discussions with Hon Hai executives were held the same day to prepare for setting up manufacturing facilities in the state.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Ltd., better known as Foxconn outside Taiwan, the world's largest electronics contract manufacturer and Apple's major iPhone supplier, signed an agreement to invest US$5 billion in the state in 2015 over a course of five years. Touted as the largest FDI project in the country, the agreement is to build up a plant that produces electronic products.

“Foxconn reiterated their plans to set up production facility here and investment committed in MoU, said Maharashtra is the most favoured destination,” Fadnavis tweeted after meeting a delegation of Foxconn officials led by Simon CP Hsing, the spokesperson for the company.

The company is said to be currently looking for new locations in Pune and Konkan for plants to manufacture electronic components for mobile phones, as part of the company’s plan to make India a key global manufacturing hub serving Africa and West Asia, and a big partner in e-commerce and renewable energy.

Maharashtra, on India's west coast, includes the city of Mumbai.