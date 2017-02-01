Taiwan talk show host in intensive care

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Talk show host Wang Ben-hu was in critical condition at the National Cheng Kung University Hospital in Tainan Wednesday, with reports saying a priest had been called in to pray with him.

Earlier in the day, hospital officials rejected media reports that the veteran supporter of Taiwan independence had already passed away.

Last month, reports emerged that Wang, 63, suffered from a rare disease which needed a bone marrow transplantation to cure. He was taken to hospital where his situation apparently deteriorated, but out of respect for his and his family’s privacy, the institution refused to comment on the precise details of his condition.

A news team visited Wang’s church Wednesday morning and was reportedly told the local priest and other members of the congregation had visited him in hospital to pray and sing hymns.

His current disease was reportedly not related to a cancer from which he recovered in 2013.