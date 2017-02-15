Bermuda lawsuit says Massachusetts hospital bribed premier

BOSTON (AP) — The government of Bermuda has sued a Massachusetts hospital, saying it bribed the island's former leader in order to secure business there.

The Boston Globe (http://bit.ly/2l7GYrA ) reports that the federal suit filed Tuesday alleges that Lahey Hospital and Medical Center and Ewart Brown, a doctor who was Bermuda's premier from 2006 to 2010, were part of a racketeering conspiracy that spanned 20 years.

The suit alleges that in return for bribes disguised as consulting fees, Brown directed a large share of the island's health care business to Lahey, including lucrative contracts to interpret unnecessary MRIs and CT scans performed at two clinics owned by Brown.

Lahey said in a statement that the allegations are "baseless and without merit."

Bermuda, a British territory, is seeking unspecified damages from Burlington-based Lahey.

