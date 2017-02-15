BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

ASIA:

MALAYSIA-NORTH KOREA — Malaysian police arrest a woman in connection with the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's half brother at a Kuala Lumpur airport. Police said the woman was carrying Vietnamese travel documents. By Eileen Ng. SENT: 1,050 words, photos. With MALAYSIA-NORTH KOREA-THE LATEST.

NKOREA-LEADERS' HIDDEN LIVES — The killing of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's estranged half-brother could be the best cloak-and-dagger thriller North Koreans will never get to hear. And if they did, they'd likely need some plot explainers — few know Kim Jong Un even had a half-brother. While no country in the world has a cult of personality surrounding its leaders as intensive as North Korea's, the narrative is carefully groomed and highly selective, leaving even some of the most basic details unknown to the general public. Predictably enough, the existence of an elder half-brother — and particularly a somewhat rebellious, free-wheeling one — has never been part of the North's official leader narrative. By Eric Talmadge. SENT: 770 words, photos.

MALAYSIA-NORTH KOREA-UNANSWERED QUESTIONS — It looks like a perfectly staged assassination, straight out of the pages of a spy novel: Kim Jong Nam, the estranged, exiled half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, falls ill at a Malaysian airport, complains of being sprayed with some sort of chemical, and drops dead. But, as with many things about the motives of cloistered North Korea, the unknowns currently far outweigh the certainties. By Foster Klug. SENT: 700 words, photos.

NKOREA-KIM'S BROTHER-WHY NOW — Intelligence officials believe North Korean agents assassinated leader Kim Jong Un's exiled half brother, but if the whodunit seems settled, a very big question still looms: Why now? By Foster Klug and Kim Tong-hyung. UPCOMING: 870 words by 1300 GMT, photos.

MALAYSIA-NORTH KOREA-RULING FAMILY — A failed attempt to sneak into Japan to visit Disneyland in 2001 may have doomed the leadership dreams of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un's elder brother, who was assassinated this week in an airport in Malaysia. By Hyung-jin Kim. SENT: 760 words, photos.

NORTH KOREA-ASSASSINATION ATTEMPTS — The killing of the North Korean leader's outcast half brother could be the latest addition to a long list of high-profile assassinations or attempts in which the country is suspected of targeting estranged relatives of the Kim clan, turncoats and South Korean public figures. By Kim Tong-hyung. SENT: 570 words, photos.

INDONESIA-JAKARTA ELECTION — Unofficial counts indicate the acrimonious election for the Indonesian capital's governor will head to a second round in April with the incumbent, a minority Christian, failing to secure the 50 percent needed for an outright win. By Stephen Wright and Niniek Karmini. SENT: 650 words, photos.

CHINA-TRUMP TRADEMARKS —The government of China awarded U.S. President Donald Trump valuable rights to his own name this week, in the form of a 10-year trademark for construction services. Critics say Trump's global intellectual property interests could be used by foreign states as leverage over the president and may violate the emoluments clause of the U.S. Constitution, which bars public servants from accepting anything of value from foreign governments unless explicitly approved by Congress. By Erika Kinetz. SENT: 400 words, photos.

CHINA-XINJIANG ATTACK — Eight people are killed in China's far western Xinjiang region, including three knife-wielding assailants, in the latest outbreak of violence in the volatile territory, authorities say. SENT: 370 words.

CHINA-POLLUTION PROTEST — The government of an oil city near China's border with Russia says it is suspending an aluminum plant project following street protests by some residents over pollution fears, in the latest sign of rising environmental consciousness among some Chinese. SENT: 280 words.

CHINA-CORRUPTION — The former Communist Party chief of the major northern Chinese province of Hebei is sentenced to 15 years in prison on corruption charges, as President Xi Jinping's anti-graft campaign continues to claim high-profile targets. SENT: 270 words, photos.

INDIA-SATELLITES — India's space agency says it successfully launched a record 104 nano satellites into orbit aboard a single rocket. SENT: 230 words, photos.

NEW ZEALAND-WILDFIRES — Hundreds of people in New Zealand's second-largest city are evacuated from their homes as wildfires burn down several houses and threaten to encroach further into some suburbs. A helicopter pilot who was a decorated soldier died in a crash while fighting the blaze. By Nick Perry. SENT: 350 words, photos.

AFGHANISTAN — Taliban insurgents attack a village in northern Faryab province, killing five members of the local police force, an official says. SENT: 200 words.

PAKISTAN — A Taliban suicide bombing targeted the administrative headquarters of a tribal region in northwestern Pakistan, killing three policemen and two passers-by, according to officials. By Riaz Khan and Asif Shahzad. SENT: 580 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-REFUGEES — Sri Lankan asylum seekers held on Pacific island camps who could potentially find new lives in the United States are free to return home without fear of persecution, Sri Lanka's prime minister says. By Rod McGuirk. SENT: 710 words, photos.

CAMBODIA-THAILAND-BRITON SLAIN — A British man suspected of involvement in the gangland-style slaying of another Briton in the Thai resort town of Pattaya has been arrested, Cambodian authorities say. By Sopheng Cheang. SENT: 320 words.

BUSINESS AND FINANCE:

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Global stock markets are mostly higher after Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen said the U.S. central bank could raise interest rates as soon as next month. By Joe McDonald. SENT: 530 words, photos.

JAPAN-SOFTBANK — The $3.3 billion acquisition by SoftBank Group Corp., the Japanese telecommunications, internet and solar energy giant, of Fortress Investment Group marks tycoon Masayoshi Son's latest step in building an investment empire. By Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 420 words, photos.

JAPAN-TOYOTA — Toyota has revamped its Prius plug-in hybrid with a longer cruising range and quicker charging, including from a regular home plug, hoping it will sell better than the first model from five years ago that officials acknowledged had flopped. By Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 510 words, photos.

PHILIPPINES-AIRPORTS — Philippine officials say the government is considering adding airports to serve the capital Manila and nearby areas, including a sprawling airport city complex that could handle 100 million passengers a year. Manila's congested international airport once was dubbed the world's worst airport in surveys by travel website The Guide to Sleeping in Airports. SENT: 240 words.

MONGOLIA-MINING POLITICS — Mongolian lawmakers tell the government to revoke a private company's purchase of a stake in a major copper mine, a move the president warned could scare away investors at a time when the economy is already struggling. By Grace Brown. SENT: 730 words, photos.

___

HOW TO REACH US:

The editor in charge at the AP Asia-Pacific Desk in Bangkok is David Thurber. Questions and story requests are welcome. The news desk can be reached at (66) 2632-6911 or by email at asia@ap.org. The Asia Photo Desk can be reached at (81-3) 6215-8941. Between 1600 GMT and 0000 GMT, please refer queries to the North America Desk in New York at (1) 212-621-1650.

Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://www.apexchange.com. For access to AP Exchange and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call (1) 877-836-9477.