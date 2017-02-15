Donetsk residents say OSCE monitors inffectual

DONETSK, Ukraine (AP) — About 1,000 residents of Ukraine's largest rebel-held city have demonstrated outside the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe's office there to complain that the monitoring mission in the conflict is ineffective.

Demonstrators in Donetsk Wednesday carried banners telling OSCE monitors to "open your eyes" and "speak the truth."

More than 9,800 people have died since April 2014 in fighting in eastern Ukraine between government forces and Russia-backed separatists. Fighting on Donetsk's outskirts escalated for several days early in the month.

The local monitors' director, Olga Skripovskaya, said unarmed staff had been unable to reach a section of the city that was coming under sniper fire.

"Both sides have very big expectations from us ... (but) the mission is a civil mission, which cannot influence parties who are shooting," she said.